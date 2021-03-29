Dr. Lilliam Sanabria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanabria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilliam Sanabria, MD
Dr. Lilliam Sanabria, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 215, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-9812
This doctor SAVED MY LIFE! MY STORY: During routine Gyn exam, Dr. Sanabria, 5 years ago advised that she desired me to have a Uterine/Vaginal sonogram as part of the physical. After the sonogram Dr. Sanabria preformed D&C due to suspicious results. The D&C biopsy gave positive for CA stages 2 & 3. Doctor immediately referred me to a Gyn-Oncologist. Eventually l underwent a hysterectomy . I came out of surgery clean, zero CA. The oncologist later asked, what symptoms l had experienced that lead me to him. I said nothing never, and my PAP smear was negative. I said, Dr. Sanabria, being extra careful advised me to do sonogram, if not for her by the time Pap smear comes positive l would of had cancer spread all over. I have been with Dr. Sanabria for over 20 years. Even after changing insurances , l continue with her paying for her services out of pocket. It's money well spent. She is very professional and considerate. Extremely detailed in the care of her patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487762449
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sanabria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanabria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanabria speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanabria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanabria.
