Dr. Lillian Berdichevsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lillian Berdichevsky, MD
Dr. Lillian Berdichevsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Berdichevsky works at
Dr. Berdichevsky's Office Locations
Westchester Medical Group PC1084 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 848-8640
WestMed ObGyn656 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 848-8640Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
WestMed Obstetrics & Gynecology1022 N Broadway Ste 101, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 848-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is AMAZING!!! She is the most caring physician I’ve ever had. She is so experienced and caring of each and everyone of her patients. She is also extremely skilled! I’ve been her patient for over 15 years!! She is the absolute best! I would most certainly recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Lillian Berdichevsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Hunter College City Univercity Of New York
