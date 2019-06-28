Overview of Dr. Lillian Berdichevsky, MD

Dr. Lillian Berdichevsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Berdichevsky works at WESTMED Medical Group in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.