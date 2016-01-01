Overview of Dr. Lillian Ferdinands, MD

Dr. Lillian Ferdinands, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Ferdinands works at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.