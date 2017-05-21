Dr. Lillian Foca-Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foca-Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Foca-Munoz, MD
Overview of Dr. Lillian Foca-Munoz, MD
Dr. Lillian Foca-Munoz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Foca-Munoz's Office Locations
My Doc S C - Lillian Foca-munoz2403 S Oakley Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 376-0160
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Foca-Munoz?
Dr. Lillian Munoz listens carefully to my Health conditions questions that and explained pap smear procedure clearly.
About Dr. Lillian Foca-Munoz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1518173152
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center Loyola University Health System Maywood
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foca-Munoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foca-Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foca-Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foca-Munoz speaks Romanian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foca-Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foca-Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foca-Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foca-Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.