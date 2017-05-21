Overview of Dr. Lillian Foca-Munoz, MD

Dr. Lillian Foca-Munoz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Foca-Munoz works at Medicina General/Medical Clinic in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.