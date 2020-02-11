Overview

Dr. Lillian Graf, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Graf works at Chubak & Graf Mds in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.