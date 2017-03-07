Dr. Lillian Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Hunt, MD
Overview of Dr. Lillian Hunt, MD
Dr. Lillian Hunt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
Lillian B. Hunt MD PC4501 Arlington Blvd Apt 120, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 841-1134
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hunt is very patient and friendly. She helped me fix my problems. Dr Hunt is a pure doctor. I am glad that I met her.
About Dr. Lillian Hunt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1295791978
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.