Overview of Dr. Lillian Lee, MD

Dr. Lillian Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Lee works at North County Eye Center in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.