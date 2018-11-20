Overview of Dr. Lillian Mitchell, MD

Dr. Lillian Mitchell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Mitchell works at Central Florida Heart Center in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.