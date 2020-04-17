Dr. Lillian Ngaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Ngaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lillian Ngaw, MD
Dr. Lillian Ngaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ngaw works at
Dr. Ngaw's Office Locations
-
1
Health Care Institute Medical Group65 N Madison Ave Ste 709, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 792-4185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ngaw?
LOve thisDoctor!!!
About Dr. Lillian Ngaw, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1154373538
Education & Certifications
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngaw works at
Dr. Ngaw speaks Burmese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.