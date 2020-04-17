Overview of Dr. Lillian Ngaw, MD

Dr. Lillian Ngaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ngaw works at Health Care Institute Medical in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.