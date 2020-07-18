See All Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD

Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MOSCOW SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

Dr. Saavedra works at Orlando Psych Group in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saavedra's Office Locations

    Orlando Psych. Group P.A.
    7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 315, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 849-0227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 18, 2020
    I miss Her. She took me from a mental breakdown to someone that can finally manage his mental status. She is the best
    About Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578564993
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOSCOW SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lillian Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saavedra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saavedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saavedra works at Orlando Psych Group in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saavedra’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Saavedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saavedra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saavedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saavedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

