Dr. Lillian Stachtiaris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Stachtiaris Lillian E MD Office520 Franklin Ave Ste 111, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 741-7600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very satisfying to have such an expert in her field with over 32 years of experience. I am grateful for the staff, and the little wait time. She is attentive and caring to all her patients. My children are happy to go to her office.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
