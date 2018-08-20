Dr. Lillian Szydlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szydlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Szydlo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lillian Szydlo, MD
Dr. Lillian Szydlo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Szydlo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Szydlo's Office Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Imaging & Pathology - 250 N Robertson250 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3298
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szydlo?
She is the wonderful medical doctor with great professional skill and lots of caring love.
About Dr. Lillian Szydlo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1477566032
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szydlo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szydlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szydlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szydlo works at
Dr. Szydlo has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szydlo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szydlo speaks Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Szydlo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szydlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szydlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szydlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.