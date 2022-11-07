Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lillian White, MD
Overview of Dr. Lillian White, MD
Dr. Lillian White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. White's Office Locations
- 1 5068 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 312-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White is super nice and helpful and usually can see you pretty quickly! Getting a hold of her office is kinda hard but they are pretty nice overall. :)
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.