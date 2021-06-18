Overview

Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Placheril works at Bradenton Endocrinology in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.