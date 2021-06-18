Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Placheril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bradenton Endocrinology1906 59th St W Ste B, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 795-1915
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father has been going to Dr. Placheril for many years for managing his Type I diabetes. As his caregiver now, I've gotten to know Dr. Placheril myself, too. She helped him to get a new continuous glucose monitor/insulin pump combo, set the proper levels, and has helped us to manage it. When he had a serious and urgent problem last year, she was with us by phone in the middle of the night to help resolve it -- now that's great service. When his weight dropped recently, she knew to reduce his thyroid medication. She's smart, insightful, caring, and professional. We are very, very grateful for her.
About Dr. Lillibet Placheril, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Malay
- 1235174079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Placheril has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Placheril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Placheril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Placheril has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Placheril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Placheril speaks Malay.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Placheril. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Placheril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Placheril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Placheril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.