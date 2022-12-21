Overview

Dr. Lillienne Chan, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Chan works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.