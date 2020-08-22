Dr. Lilly Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilly Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lilly Chen, MD
Dr. Lilly Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Peking Second Medical College.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Chen Lilly MD Office313 E 51st St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 355-6698
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Chen. She is a true expert in her field. She’s extremely honest, compassionate and an all around great doctor. I recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Lilly Chen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Peking Second Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
