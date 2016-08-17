Dr. Laporta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilly Laporta, MD
Overview of Dr. Lilly Laporta, MD
Dr. Lilly Laporta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
Dr. Laporta's Office Locations
- 1 1966 Greenspring Dr Ste 200, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-4000
Catholic Charities Family Services2600 POT SPRING RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (667) 600-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring, listens and puts a lot of time for each patient.
About Dr. Lilly Laporta, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1164589677
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Laporta accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laporta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laporta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laporta.
