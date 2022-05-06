See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (41)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD

Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Ramirez-Boyd works at Lilly F Ramirez-Boyd MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez-Boyd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lilly F Ramirez-boyd M.d. Inc.
    1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 410, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 285-0612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Veronica — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386663862
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lac-Usc Womens Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lilly Ramirez-Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez-Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez-Boyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez-Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez-Boyd works at Lilly F Ramirez-Boyd MD in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez-Boyd’s profile.

    Dr. Ramirez-Boyd has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez-Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez-Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez-Boyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez-Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez-Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

