Dr. Lilly Randolph, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lilly Randolph, MD

Dr. Lilly Randolph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Randolph works at Physicians Medical Group in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Randolph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Medical Group of South Carolina
    2719 Middleburg Dr Ste 103, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 931-8337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    How was your appointment with Dr. Randolph?

    May 31, 2022
    She was the ultimate professional.
    — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Lilly Randolph, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467402446
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randolph works at Physicians Medical Group in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Randolph’s profile.

    Dr. Randolph has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

