Dr. Lilly Yusufi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Yusufi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.