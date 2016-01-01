See All General Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Lily Chang, MD
Dr. Lily Chang, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lily Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Ventral Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lily Chang, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912967274
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

