Dr. Lily Daniali, MD
Overview of Dr. Lily Daniali, MD
Dr. Lily Daniali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Daniali works at
Dr. Daniali's Office Locations
Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In early February, 2022, I had a very unexpected result from a Mohs surgery and was left with a huge hole/gap in my nose that involved the top, side and down to the tip! It was horrifying. I was transferred to Dr. Daniali's office and I simply cannot say enough about their whole team. Dr. Daniali explained the process she would follow, indicated that they really could repair the damage and scheduled me for surgery within 48 hours. For the next 3 1/2 months and 3 surgeries, she and her care team were responsive, patient and always available to answer questions. I cannot thank them enough and could not write a higher recommendation.
About Dr. Lily Daniali, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1053553370
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial &amp;amp; Pediatric Plastic Surgery - Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute / Pediatric Plastic Surgery Institute|Hand &amp;amp; Microsurgery Fellowship - University of Texas Southwestern
- Plastic Surgery, Rutgers Biomedical &amp;amp; Health Sciences Medical School|Rutgers University Biomedical &amp;amp; Health Sciences - Plastic Surgery
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
