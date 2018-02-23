Overview of Dr. Lily Han, MD

Dr. Lily Han, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Han works at Wind Haven Pediatrics in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.