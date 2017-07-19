Dr. Lily Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lily Kao, MD
Dr. Lily Kao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kao's Office Locations
Joselito C Cabaccan, MD2690 S White Rd Ste 50, San Jose, CA 95148 Directions (408) 223-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My hand was swollen and pained. It was difficult to perform my daily activities. I took some pain medicines. The pain was relieved but the swelling was still there. I felt very depressed. I came to see Dr. Lily . After examined and ultrasound, she gave me a shot and a new medication. The swelling and the pain were subsided. I felt a lot better. Deep in my heart , I would like to thank Dr. Lily for taking very good care of me. She has made a significant positive impact on my life.
About Dr. Lily Kao, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1578742888
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kao speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.