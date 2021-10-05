Overview of Dr. Lily Kregenow, MD

Dr. Lily Kregenow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kregenow works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.