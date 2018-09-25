Dr. Lily Kwatampora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwatampora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Kwatampora, MD
Overview
Dr. Lily Kwatampora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Kwatampora works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen Physicians Endocrinology2012 S Main St Ste C, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwatampora?
Excellent service, kalm and nice to explain in detail. Very very soft spoken.
About Dr. Lily Kwatampora, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1407182041
Education & Certifications
- MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwatampora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwatampora accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwatampora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwatampora works at
Dr. Kwatampora has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwatampora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwatampora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwatampora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwatampora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwatampora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.