Dr. Mallare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lily Mallare, MD
Overview of Dr. Lily Mallare, MD
Dr. Lily Mallare, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Mallare's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 280, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 384-8071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lily Mallare, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Ilocano and Spanish
- 1902002488
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallare works at
Dr. Mallare speaks Ilocano and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.