Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lily Moore, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lily Moore, DPM
Dr. Lily Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Nextcare Urgent Care136 Mimosa Dr, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 350-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Was able to save most of my son's toe when he had a serious MRSA infection. Thanks, Dr. Moore!
About Dr. Lily Moore, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609943703
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.