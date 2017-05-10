See All Podiatrists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM

Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Perkins works at Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Surgery, Jupiter, FL in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perkins' Office Locations

    Comprehensive Foot Ankle Surgery Pllc
    221 Greenwich Cir Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 263-2234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1730147026
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lily Perkins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perkins works at Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Surgery, Jupiter, FL in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perkins’s profile.

    Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

