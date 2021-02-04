Dr. Lily Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lily Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California - M.D. and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
Leopoldo E Valdivia DO Inc29826 Haun Rd Ste 209, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 231-1385
Grace Family Health- Temecula Office31565 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 102B, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 231-1385
Murrieta Express Care24910 Las Brisas Rd Ste 116, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 231-1385
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Lilly Phillips always takes her time to go over everything with you and makes it easy to understand. She listens and is always searching for something that will help.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1841348653
- Family Medicine - Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California - M.D.
- UCLA - Physiological Sciences
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.