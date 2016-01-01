See All Radiation Oncologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD

Radiation Oncology
Newnan, GA
Overview of Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD

Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. 

Dr. Shakibnia works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shakibnia's Office Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  CTCA Atlanta

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD

    Radiation Oncology
    English
    1235594755
    Education & Certifications

    Radiation Oncology
