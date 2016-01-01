Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakibnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD
Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA.
Dr. Shakibnia works at
Dr. Shakibnia's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakibnia?
About Dr. Lily Shakibnia, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1235594755
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakibnia accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shakibnia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shakibnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakibnia works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakibnia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakibnia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakibnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakibnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.