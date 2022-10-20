See All Nephrologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Lily Sunio, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lily Sunio, MD

Dr. Lily Sunio, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.

Dr. Sunio works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Proteinuria and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sunio's Office Locations

    Goshen
    2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr Sunio is a very caring provider, always willing to listen to any questions or concerns you may have. She is very knowledgeable.
    — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Lily Sunio, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
    • Community Hospital Of Bremen
    • Elkhart General Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lily Sunio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sunio accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sunio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sunio works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sunio’s profile.

    Dr. Sunio has seen patients for Anemia, Proteinuria and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

