Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lily Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Lily Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates13838 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-1612
-
2
Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates8110 County Road 44 Leg A, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 323-1995
- 3 26540 Ace Ave Ste 109A, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 326-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
She is booked solid, no pun intended. Dr Tran and her well trained Staff and assistants performed colonoscopies on both me and previously my wife with High marks for extraordinary care. Her facility is spotless and her attention to detail precise. It took me a while playing telephone tag with her scheduler, but after that smooth sailing.
About Dr. Lily Tran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366494874
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.