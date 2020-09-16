Dr. Lily Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Scripps Clinic326 Santa Fe Dr # 2, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7245
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Dr. Tsai is an amazing doctor as she is brilliant, completely on top of the latest research and very caring. She listened to all of my issues, answered MANY questions and helped me through a challenging time. She is also a terrific surgeon. The nurses and medical assistants in their office are also very helpful!
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
