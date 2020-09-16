Overview of Dr. Lily Tsai, MD

Dr. Lily Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Tsai works at Scripps Clinic in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.