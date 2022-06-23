Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lily Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Lily Wong, MD
Dr. Lily Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
- 1 30 E 60th St Ste 1102, New York, NY 10022 Directions (917) 446-4061
-
2
Charles B Wang Community Health Center13626 37th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (212) 966-0228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire process was very easy. Booking an appointment was not stressful, and the woman on the phone was kind and patient. All of the office staff helped me feel at ease. Dr. Wong was exceptionally kind--you can tell she works very hard to make sure you're not stressed or uncomfortable. She is nonjudgmental and helps you understand everything. Great for anyone, but especially for anyone who might feel nervous.
About Dr. Lily Wong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1740225093
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.