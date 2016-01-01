Overview of Dr. Lily Yung, MD

Dr. Lily Yung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Yung works at Boston Vamc in Quincy, MA with other offices in Taunton, MA and Hull, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.