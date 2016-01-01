Overview of Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD

Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Angelov works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial, Secondary Malignancies and Chordoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.