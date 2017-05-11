Dr. Lim Tse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lim Tse, MD
Overview of Dr. Lim Tse, MD
Dr. Lim Tse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Tse works at
Dr. Tse's Office Locations
1
Lim H Tse MD PC1611 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 676-6200
2
Tse Medical Pllc846 55th St Apt 1, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 436-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend
About Dr. Lim Tse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and French Creole
- 1790782233
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Rw Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Brooklyn College, CUNY
