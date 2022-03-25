Dr. Lima Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lima Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lima Lawrence, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Endocrine & Diabetes Consultants2970 Crooks Rd Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 844-0200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-0200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 844-0200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Beaumont Hospital - Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 844-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy every appointment with Dr Lawrence. She genuinely cares about her patients and she's a great listener.
About Dr. Lima Lawrence, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English, French and Malayalam
- 1154741874
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
- University Of Illinois Advocate Christ Medical Center|University Of Illinois At Chicago/Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Medical University of Silesia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence speaks French and Malayalam.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
