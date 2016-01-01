See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Lin Chang, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lin Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Chang works at Ucla Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Department of Surgery
    10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-1597
  2. 2
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6279
  3. 3
    100 Medical Plz 303, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6279

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Constipation
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Constipation
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Treatment frequency



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lin Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770518557
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lin Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Ucla Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

