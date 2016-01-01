Overview of Dr. Lin Gong, MD

Dr. Lin Gong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Gong works at A Plus Medical Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.