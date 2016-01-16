Overview

Dr. Lin Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Digestive Health Specialists in Auburn, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Nausea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.