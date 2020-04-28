Overview of Dr. Lin Wang, MD

Dr. Lin Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from Fujian Medical University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Michael Y. Chang, DO, PA in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.