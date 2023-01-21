Overview

Dr. Lina Anthony, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Of Post Graduate and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Anthony works at Central Arizona Medical Association in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and San Tan Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.