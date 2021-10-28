See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Lina Cardona, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lina Cardona, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Cardona works at Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Waterford Lakes Office
    829 Woodbury Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Ormond Beach Office
    802 Sterthaus Dr Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Cardona for over a year now for some strange symptoms that we recently discovered are Lupus related. Dr. Cardona has been nothing but professional and caring. She has taken time with me to listen to my symptoms and order the proper tests to get to the bottom of what was happening. She even met with me the other day when I popped in to the office to pick up a prescription. She certainly did not have to do that and as a professional myself I certainly did not expect her to. There are not many doctors or medical offices that practice this level of care anymore, so it took me pleasantly by surprise. In fact, I don't even want to go to the Rheumatologist office because honestly none of them have treated me properly and none of them have even scratched the surface of professionalism Dr. Cardona has shown.
    Christina G — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Lina Cardona, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932490778
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lina Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

