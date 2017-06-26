Dr. Ching has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lina Ching, MD
Overview of Dr. Lina Ching, MD
Dr. Lina Ching, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital.
Dr. Ching's Office Locations
- 1 705 S Fry Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 205-8199
-
2
B I M C6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-0006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ching takes the time required to adequately diagnose and suggest treatment for a patient. She doesn't rush you thru the appointment and is always willing to listen to suggestions you have in regards to your treatment.
About Dr. Lina Ching, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
