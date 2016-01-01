Overview of Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD

Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They graduated from DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN.



Dr. Dela Cruz works at Mayflower Medical Group Inc in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.