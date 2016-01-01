See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Covina, CA
Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD

Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They graduated from DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN.

Dr. Dela Cruz works at Mayflower Medical Group Inc in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dela Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayflower Medical Group Inc.
    140 N Orange Ave Ste 100, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 800-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Obesity
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dela Cruz?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dela Cruz to family and friends

    Dr. Dela Cruz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dela Cruz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD.

    About Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952489858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DR FRANCISCO Q. DUQUE MEDICAL FOUNDATION COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dela Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dela Cruz works at Mayflower Medical Group Inc in West Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dela Cruz’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dela Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dela Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lina Dela Cruz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.