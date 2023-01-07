Overview of Dr. Lina Echavarria, MD

Dr. Lina Echavarria, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.



Dr. Echavarria works at Kendall OB/GYN Care, Inc. in Miami, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.