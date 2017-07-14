Overview of Dr. Lina Feldman, MD

Dr. Lina Feldman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch Petrozavodsk State U and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Feldman works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Reading, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.