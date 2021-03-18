Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lina Fine, MD
Overview of Dr. Lina Fine, MD
Dr. Lina Fine, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
James Tower550 17th Ave Ste A20, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-4744
Swedish Multiple Sclerosis Center1600 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2200
Swedish Imaging Clinics13020 MERIDIAN AVE S, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (206) 386-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fine changed my going to bed from a terrible experience to a pleasant one. Her knowledge and care are remarkable. She responds immediately to questions on my chart. Even with my insomnia under control, I will continue to see her for her kindness and continuing interest in my condition. I have recommended Dr. Fine to several friends.
About Dr. Lina Fine, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1316107352
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.